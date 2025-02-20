 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_arrestsv2_250219.jpg
Arrests tied to Mahomes, Kelce burglaries are made
nbc_pft_pftpm_netflixnfl_250219.jpg
Netflix eyeing more with potential NFL package
nbc_pft_pftpm_tyreekhillnoahlyles_250219.jpg
Hill-Lyles race could be ‘shut down’ by NFL

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_arrestsv2_250219.jpg
Arrests tied to Mahomes, Kelce burglaries are made
nbc_pft_pftpm_netflixnfl_250219.jpg
Netflix eyeing more with potential NFL package
nbc_pft_pftpm_tyreekhillnoahlyles_250219.jpg
Hill-Lyles race could be ‘shut down’ by NFL

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matt Eberflus: I want my head coaching experience to make Brian Schottenheimer’s job easier

  
Published February 20, 2025 06:59 AM

Matt Eberflus’s run as a head coach with the Bears came to an end after he mismanaged the final seconds of a Thanksgiving loss to the Lions last November, but the ugly end didn’t keep him from landing another job.

Eberflus will be the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator in 2025 and he’ll be working with a first-time head coach in Brian Schottenheimer. Eberflus didn’t win enough games during his time in Chicago, but he said this week that he thinks the things he learned while in the row will be able to benefit Schottenheimer as he navigates these waters for the first time.

“The first couple meetings I had with him, I said, ‘I’m here for you,’” Eberflus said, via Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. “I want to really just do a good job of bouncing ideas off of [him], experiences that I had and just working together to be able to utilize me. Because I do have the experience of being a head coach for him and to make his job easier.”

Eberflus learned most of those lessons with the Bears the hard way, but his struggles could wind up being a positive to the Cowboys as they try to avoid similar pratfalls this year.