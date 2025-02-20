Matt Eberflus: I want my head coaching experience to make Brian Schottenheimer’s job easier

Matt Eberflus’s run as a head coach with the Bears came to an end after he mismanaged the final seconds of a Thanksgiving loss to the Lions last November, but the ugly end didn’t keep him from landing another job.

Eberflus will be the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator in 2025 and he’ll be working with a first-time head coach in Brian Schottenheimer. Eberflus didn’t win enough games during his time in Chicago, but he said this week that he thinks the things he learned while in the row will be able to benefit Schottenheimer as he navigates these waters for the first time.

“The first couple meetings I had with him, I said, ‘I’m here for you,’” Eberflus said, via Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. “I want to really just do a good job of bouncing ideas off of [him], experiences that I had and just working together to be able to utilize me. Because I do have the experience of being a head coach for him and to make his job easier.”

Eberflus learned most of those lessons with the Bears the hard way, but his struggles could wind up being a positive to the Cowboys as they try to avoid similar pratfalls this year.