MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Matt Eberflus: Justin Fields is on the right track, he just needs to make small adjustments to his game

  
Published February 28, 2023 08:20 AM
nbc_pk_bearstodealpick_230228
February 28, 2023 08:25 AM
Amid reports that the Bears intend to keep Justin Fields and trade out of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Peter King and Myles Simmons agree that the young QB has shown enough to earn Chicago's trust.

When it comes to quarterback Justin Fields, General Manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus aren’t saying the exact same things.

Earlier on Tuesday, Poles said that while the plan is to keep Justin Fields as the team’s starter in 2023, the club will do its due diligence on the quarterbacks in the draft.

But Eberflus went a little bit farther in his characterization of the team having the No. 1 overall pick.

“I just think right now all options are open for us,” Eberflus said in his Combine press conference.

Now, Eberflus wasn’t directly talking about quarterbacks or Fields with that answer. But saying all options are on the table means that selecting a quarterback hasn’t been ruled out.

Eberflus was asked explicitly if he was ready to commit to Fields starting for the Bears in 2023. But Eberflus did not do it.

“Like we said, we’re just in the process of evaluation of everything right now,” Eberflus said. “Justin had a really good year last year. We’re excited where his progress is. And just like everybody else, he’s working to improve his game as well as the football team’s.”

Still, Eberflus noted that he thinks Fields is on a good trajectory.

“For the first year in the system, I think he’s on the right track,” Eberflus said. “He’s just got to make small improvements and adjustments to his game and he’s going to do that.

“Some of the conversations that we’ve had and that we’ve talked about, obviously at the end of last year, was really just to take what the defense gives you. I know that’s coach talk but that’s really what he needs to do. He’s obviously a tremendous athlete and can do a lot of different things. But if we call a designed run, sure. Third down, situations like that, situations in the red zone — certainly do it there. But when it’s first and second down, early in the game, just take what the defense gives you and move on.”

In his second season, Fields completed 60.4 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,143 yards with eight touchdowns, averaging a league-leading 7.1 yards per carry.