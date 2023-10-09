Matt Eberflus looking to hire senior defensive analyst for Bears

The Bears have been down a member of their defensive staff since coordinator Alan Williams’ abrupt resignation last month.

Head coach Matt Eberflus has taken over defensive play-calling and will continue to do that this season. But Eberflus told reporters on Monday that he’s looking to bring in an additional coach.

“That position really for me is more of an analyst, more of a senior defensive analyst that would do advanced work for us for the upcoming opponent,” Eberflus said, via Josh Schrock of NBCSportsChicago.com. “It would give us certainly ideas and things, how to attack that upcoming opponent. Just to get another set of eyes for advancing for us in that.

“Again, I don’t have names. I don’t have a timetable for that right now at this time. But that will be coming shortly. And we’re looking forward to adding that — if we choose to do that.”

Eberflus added that while he’s close to Rod Marinelli, the 74-year-old coach is happy in retirement and not under consideration for the job.

After getting their first win of the season over the Commanders last Thursday, the Bears will take on the Vikings at home in Week 6.