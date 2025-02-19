 Skip navigation
nfl_pftpm_franchisetag_250218.jpg
Bengals a franchise tag 'hot spot' with Higgins
nfl_pftpm_parsons_250218.jpg
Cowboys must re-sign Parsons 'sooner than later'
nbc_pftpm_incognitowells_250218.jpg
Inside the resurfaced Incognito case

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix's interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Matt Eberflus: Mazi Smith “could certainly” bring game to next level

  
Published February 19, 2025 11:01 AM

The Cowboys have several defensive tackles set to become free agents next month and that will leave Mazi Smith as the only experienced player at the position on the roster.

Smith’s experience hasn’t been all that positive. The 2023 first-round pick has fallen short of expectations through his first two NFL seasons and he posted 41 tackles, a sack, and three quarterback hits while starting all 17 games in 2024.

The Cowboys have a new defensive coordinator in Matt Eberflus this year and he expressed hope that Smith will be able to break out in his scheme.

“Yeah, I’m excited about Mazi,” Eberflus said, via the team’s website. “I liked him coming out. He’s a real explosive athlete, with a big body type that can move really well. Excited about bringing his game to the next level, and he could certainly do that.”

Given Smith’s play the last two years, the Cowboys’ plan for the defensive line is going to have to run a bit deeper than counting on Smith to break through.