Matt Eberflus on Justin Fields: We need more time to determine if he’ll play this week

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is still making his way back from a thumb injury, though he’s advanced to participating in practice.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Fields was on the field for Chicago’s Monday session following the team’s mini-bye with Thursday’s victory over Carolina. But head coach Matt Eberflus did not say whether Fields will return to game action in Week 11 against Detroit.

That determination may come on Wednesday.

“We just need more time,” Eberflus said in his press conference. “We need team [drills] work, we need that and we’ll eventually get there. We’re just not there right now.”

Eberfuls added that they need those 11-on-11 drills to see Fields “functioning in the game of football.”

“That’s the big part of it and that’s really the only update I have,” Eberflus said. “Once we see him in the game of football, going against the scout team, taking snaps, and playing full speed, we’ll make a determination. But it’s not there today.”

Eberflus did not say whether or not Fields has been medically cleared, pointing to the team releasing its first injury report of the week on Wednesday. But Fields did get through Monday’s individual drills, which Eberflus said was all the team did in the day’s practice.

“I think [his throws] looked good,” Eberflus said. “I think he’s in a good spot. Again, we’ll know exactly where we’re going to be probably more on Wednesday. I don’t really have any more updates on that, but in terms of him throwing on the ball, it looks good.”

In six games this season, Fields has completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 11 touchdowns with six interceptions. He’s also rushed for 237 yards with a touchdown, averaging 5.0 yards per carry.