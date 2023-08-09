Matt Eberflus says “we’ll see” how Chase Claypool is after possible hamstring injury

Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool will have a lot on the line during the 2023 season and his preparation for the campaign hit a snag on Wednesday.

Claypool left practice after stopping in the middle of a route with what reporters at the practice believed to be a hamstring issue. Claypool stayed outside to watch the rest of practice rather than leaving the field in order to get further evaluation and head coach Matt Eberflus had nothing specific to say about his condition at this point.

“We’ll see,” Eberflus said, via multiple reporters.

Claypool joined the Bears in a midseason trade with the Steelers last year, but his production was underwhelming. With his contract up after this year, Claypool will need to show signs of his earlier production if he’s going to land the kind of deal he’d like.