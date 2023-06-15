Matt Eberflus sees Justin Fields growing as a leader

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus says quarterback Justin Fields has grown in his leadership this offseason.

Asked what he has seen from Fields that impressed him, Eberflus said Fields has gone beyond leading by example with his hard work and now more than ever looks like a veteran the other players look to.

“I just see leadership,” Eberflus said. “He’s always the hardest worker, always the first guy out, last to leave. He’s always done that. But now I can see that, because his confidence is growing, he’s taking that to a different level as far as being a vocal leader and talking to guys and being able to bring guys together.”

Fields is heading into his third NFL season, and while he has shown flashes of talent, it hasn’t translated to wins, as the Bears are 5-20 in games Fields has started. This year Eberflus believes Fields can lead the Bears to new heights.