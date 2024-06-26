 Skip navigation
Matt Eberflus thinks Velus Jones can be “like a damn freight train” returning kickoffs

  
Published June 26, 2024 09:24 AM

Two years into his NFL career, Bears wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. has done next to nothing on offense, but he has shown some promise as a kickoff returner. And the new kickoff rule could help Jones secure a roster spot this season.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Jones looked very good working with the new kickoff return rule in the offseason, and Eberflus hopes Jones establishes himself as a special teams weapon.

“A guy like that with the type of skill set, with the speed and power that he has, and he’s coming full speed ahead at you. It’s like a damn freight train running at you,” Eberflus said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

The Bears took Jones with a third-round pick in 2022, and he has managed just 11 catchers so far in his NFL career. That’s not what they were hoping for. But as a former SEC Special Teams Player of the Year, Jones has undeniable talent as a return man. The new rule may give new life to his career.