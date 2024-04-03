Matt Eberflus: We’ll look at all pass rushers for 1-2 punch with Montez Sweat

Bears General Manager Ryan Poles is planning to hold an in-house debate about which position to target with the ninth overall pick in the first round of this month’s draft and he named three positions that will be part of the conversation.

Wide receiver, offensive tackle and defensive end were those three positions and head coach Matt Eberflus probably won’t be a tough sell on the last of them. The Bears traded for Montez Sweat ahead of last season’s trade deadline and Eberflus said the team wants to add more oomph to their pass rush before the start of the 2024 season.

“It’s important that we get that piece because you have to have the 1-2 punch,” Eberflus said, via the team’s website. “It can be inside as well. You look at who affects the quarterback the most, I would also argue that the inside piece is also something that we should be looking at, and it’s important that we do that. Direct line to the quarterback. When they max protect, it’s a soft spot in the protection. We’re looking at all pass rushers. It can be inside, outside, all along the line. We’re having an open mind in that regard.”

The ninth pick isn’t the only route the Bears could use to address their desire for pass rush help, but Eberflus’ comments will make it no surprise if they do go down that path.