Matt LaFleur: Brandon McManus day-to-day, I am concerned about it

  
Published October 16, 2025 12:36 PM

Once again, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is concerned about his kicker.

Brandon McManus did not participate in Wednesday’s practice as he continues to deal with a right quad injury. The next opportunity McManus will have to kick will be during Friday’s practice.

During his press conference, LaFleur called McManus “day to day” saying he could “potentially” kick without practicing this week.

“Just like I said last week, I am concerned about it,” LaFleur said, via Ryan Wood of USA Today.

McManus has hit 7-of-9 field goals this season and 11-of-12 extra points.

Lucas Havrisik kicked for the Packers last week and would presumably do the same on Sunday if McManus is not available. He connected on both of his field goals and all three of his extra points.