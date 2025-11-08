 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Matt LaFleur: Brandon McManus is our kicker, you read too much into my competition comment

  
Published November 8, 2025 01:06 PM

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said this week that kicker Brandon McManus will have to compete with Lucas Havrisik to keep his job, but today LaFleur reaffirmed that McManus is his kicker and said his previous comments were overblown.

Asked to confirm that McManus will kick for the Packers on Monday night against the Eagles, LaFleur said that when he talked about a competition, he meant it only in the sense that everyone has to compete in the NFL.

“You look at the total body of work,” LaFleur told reporters about what McManus has done for the Packers. “I think you guys probably read into what I said a little bit too much, in terms of — I feel as though, and this is the way we’re always going to approach it, every spot is a competition.”

McManus missed a 43-yard field goal in Sunday’s 16-13 loss to the Panthers, but LaFleur trusts him to keep kicking for the Packers. For at least one more game.