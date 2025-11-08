Matt LaFleur: Brandon McManus is our kicker, you read too much into my competition comment

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said this week that kicker Brandon McManus will have to compete with Lucas Havrisik to keep his job, but today LaFleur reaffirmed that McManus is his kicker and said his previous comments were overblown.

Asked to confirm that McManus will kick for the Packers on Monday night against the Eagles, LaFleur said that when he talked about a competition, he meant it only in the sense that everyone has to compete in the NFL.

“You look at the total body of work,” LaFleur told reporters about what McManus has done for the Packers. “I think you guys probably read into what I said a little bit too much, in terms of — I feel as though, and this is the way we’re always going to approach it, every spot is a competition.”

McManus missed a 43-yard field goal in Sunday’s 16-13 loss to the Panthers, but LaFleur trusts him to keep kicking for the Packers. For at least one more game.