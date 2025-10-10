 Skip navigation
Matt LaFleur: Christian Watson won’t play, but looked “pretty damn good” this week

  
Published October 10, 2025 02:15 PM

Packers receiver Christian Watson will not make his 2025 debut this weekend, but there is reason for optimism going forward.

Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters in his Friday press conference that the club will not activate Watson off of the reserve/physically unable to perform list for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati.

Watson is returning from a torn ACL suffered at the end of the 2024 regular season.

“Christian Watson won’t play this week, but he has looked pretty damn good,” LaFleur said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team’s website. “I’m excited for when that day comes.”

Watson caught 29 passes for 620 yards with two touchdowns last season.