Matt LaFleur: Confidence in Jordan Love isn’t wavering

The Packers slumped to their third straight loss on Sunday when the Broncos were able to hold them off after taking the lead with under four minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Jordan Love was able to move the ball to midfield on the ensuing drive, but got picked off on a deep ball on third-and-long to ice the 19-17 win for the Broncos. Love was 21-of-30 for 180 yards and two touchdowns before that point, but the team was shut out in the first half to continue a trend of slow starts that have played a major role in the team’s recent slide.

Love has thrown three touchdowns and six interceptions during the losing streak, but head coach Matt LaFleur showed no doubts about the quarterback’s ability during his Monday press conference. LaFleur said Love has done enough “to show me that it’s all right there” and that it will be a collective effort to get the offense where it needs to go.

“It all works in unison and, so, the better everybody is around him, the better he’s going to look,” LaFleur said. “Our confidence in him is not wavering one bit. Certainly, I think, as the play-caller you put a lot of onus on yourself when things aren’t going well. We’ll continue to do that, but we’ve got to find a way to generate more points because when you’re generating points, it’s just a totally different narrative.”

Injuries have made for a lot of shuffling of the parts around Love so far this year and that continued against the Broncos, but becoming the quarterback the Packers believe he will be is going to require Love to make plays under any circumstances. That’s something he hasn’t shown yet and it’s something the Packers will be looking for in the weeks to come.