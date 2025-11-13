Matt LaFleur: Have to look inward to do a better job calling plays

The Packers offense has flatlined over the last two weeks, which led to a pair of home losses despite the defense only giving up 26 points to the Panthers and Eagles.

A similar offensive brownout was the main culprit in a loss to the Browns earlier in the season and the overall inconsistency has sparked some chatter about head coach Matt LaFleur’s job security. Coaches in that situation sometimes try to change play-callers or make other adjustments to their staff in hopes of creating positive change, but LaFleur said at a Wednesday press conference that he’s going to keep calling the offensive plays in Green Bay.

LaFleur also fielded a question about what he needs to do better in that role.

“You have to look inward, especially when you go against teams that are good football teams,” LaFleur said. “The complexion of each game’s going to be a little bit different. Like, I told the team today, I don’t care if we win 3-0 or 49-48. Bottom line is, we have to find a way to get it done. Otherwise, you get criticized, and that’s just the way it is. Especially as the play-caller, you’re trying to put people in the best position possible to go out there and have success. And when we’re not having collective success, then you’re constantly — you have to challenge yourself to do better, to find something else in order to go out there and move the ball and score points.”

LaFleur’s job has been complicated by injuries to tight end Tucker Kraft, center Elgton Jenkins and various wide receivers, but they haven’t lessened the frustration with a unit that has fallen short of the expectations it carried into the season. If LaFleur can’t find a way to change that, calls for someone else to get a chance are likely to get louder.