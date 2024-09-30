Matt LaFleur: I have a lot of confidence in Brayden Narveson

The Packers made a kicking change just before the start of the season and their move to go with Brayden Narveson came under the microscope on Sunday.

Narveson missed both of the field goals he tried against the Vikings and the Packers lost 31-29 at home to their divisional rivals. Narveson also missed field goals in each of the team’s first two games, so it wasn’t a great surprise that head coach Matt LaFleur was asked if the team is comfortable moving forward with Narveson in that role.

“I got a lot of confidence in Brayden,” LaFleur said in his postgame press conference. “I do. I think that, you know, it’s tough. We all want the results. I think he’s a young guy and a lot of times with young kickers that you go through this. Certainly, I think that he’s, I know that he’s disappointed. I’ve still got a lot of belief in him. I’ve seen it in practice. I told you guys from Day One, the day he got here, and just have seen his ability. So, it’s just part of it. Unfortunately, it wasn’t his day, but I got a lot of confidence and wouldn’t blink if we have to put him in another situation.”

The Packers fell behind 28-0 on Sunday, so the loss can’t be placed entirely on Narveson’s shoulders. His misses, which have all come from inside of 50 yards, are still an issue, though, and it probably won’t take many more to change the tune coming from LaFleur.