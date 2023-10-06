Matt LaFleur: I know Jordan Love’s completion percentage, he’s done a pretty good job overall

Packers quarterback Jordan Love was asked on Thursday what he’d like to improve on after four weeks of the season he said “just finding completions on every play.”

It’s not hard to see why Love would focus on that. Among 34 qualifying quarterbacks, Love’s 56.1 completion percentage ranks 34th and it got a nice boost last Thursday when he completed a season-high 63.9 percent of his passes in a loss to the Lions.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur would certainly prefer to see more completions as well, but he didn’t sound overly concerned about where Love ranks in that category when he addressed the topic on Thursday.

“I think he’s come a long way in every [facet] in terms of the fundamentals of playing the position,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “I think that always leads to better accuracy. I know what the completion percentage is. Quite frankly, we’ve thrown the ball further downfield than we ever have here. We’ve taken less, probably, of those quick run alerts, which definitely impact your completion percentage, and then there’s been times where we’ve dropped balls that should have been caught. I think overall he’s done a pretty good job. Are there times when he could be a little bit better? Yeah, absolutely. But that’s everybody.”

The Packers face the Raiders on Monday and that could be just what Love needs to pump up his numbers. They’ve allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete more than 70 percent of their passes so far this year.