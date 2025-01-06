Matt LaFleur: I think Jordan Love, Malik Willis are “going to be OK”

The Packers had a few injury concerns coming out of Sunday’s loss to the Bears but at least when it comes to their quarterbacks, they should be alright.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters in his Monday press conference that he’s not sure if Jordan Love or Malik Willis will be limited in practice this week. Love dinged his elbow but could have come back after the game. Willis did not exit after being shaken up.

“I talked to both of those guys. They seem to be doing alright,” LaFleur said. “But as far as their limits — I think they’re going to be OK, but we’ll find out over the next two days.”

LaFleur confirmed that receiver Christian Watson tore his ACL and will be out for the foreseeable future.

“It’s a big-time loss. Just his presence on the field alone — he’s so versatile in his ability to play multiple positions,” LaFleur said. “[Y]ou can move him all over the place. Obviously, he’s got an element in terms of his size and speed that’s tough to replicate. There’s not many built like him around the league. And I just, I hurt for him. I obviously hurt for our team, but just more for him, just because I know how much he’s put into this thing — just like all our guys. You never want to see that. It’s an unfortunate part of our game.

“But, like I told him, I know he’ll attack it the right way. He’ll handle the adversity. It’ll just be a bump in the road for him and I think he’ll come back better. That’s just how he is built, that’s how he’s wired. And so, I do think that there will be good. It’s just going to be down the road.”

LaFleur added that he’s optimistic about linebacker Quay Walker potentially returning for Sunday’s playoff matchup against the Packers.

Green Bay’s first injury report of the week will be released on Wednesday.