Matt LaFleur: Jordan Love could have returned, “not super confident” about Christian Watson’s knee

The Packers saw two key offensive players leave Sunday’s loss to the Bears with injuries and head coach Matt LaFleur gave two very different updates on their conditions after the game.

Quarterback Jordan Love left the game after hitting his funny bone and experiencing numbness. He was throwing the ball on the sideline at times and appeared ready to re-enter the game after Malik Willis was shaken up, but Willis did not leave the game.

LaFleur confirmed Love was cleared to return and said holding him out was precautionary for a team that will be in Philadelphia to face the Eagles in the wild card round.

While it sounds like Love will be there, wide receiver Christian Watson may not be able to go. LaFleur said he’s not “super confident” about Watson’s availability after he left Sunday’s game with a knee injury.