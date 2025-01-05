Jordan Love exited game vs. Bears after he hit his funny bone

Packers quarterback Jordan Love exited today’s game against the Bears after a hit to his throwing arm, but he appears to be OK.

A league source tells PFT that Love hit his funny bone and had numbness and tingling, which is why he exited the game.

Love was on the sideline throwing the ball and looked OK, but the Packers kept him out of the game and stuck with Malik Willis at quarterback. The game is not particularly important to the Packers, as the only thing that could change is whether they’re the No. 6 or No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs, and they appear to want to be cautious.

Packers running back Josh Jacobs was also pulled from the game, apparently just to give him some rest ahead of the playoffs.

The news may not be as promising for wide receiver Christian Watson, who suffered a knee injury, was carted to the locker room and was ruled out for the game.