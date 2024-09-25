 Skip navigation
Matt LaFleur: Jordan Love limited in practice, making progress

  
Published September 25, 2024 03:27 PM

Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s practice participation remained the same on Wednesday, but head coach Matt LaFleur said that his condition has changed.

Love returned to practice in a limited fashion last week and LaFleur said at his Wednesday press conference that Love remained in that category to kick off this week. Love has missed the last two games with a knee injury, but LaFleur said he is trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

“I think he’s making progress,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur said cornerback Jaire Alexander, defensive lineman Clark, guard Elgton Jenkins, tight end Tucker Kraft, tight end luke Musgrave, center Josh Myers, wide receiver Jayden Reed Reed, offensive lineman Zach Tom, and cornerback Carrington Valentine were also limited. Offensive lineman Jordan Morgan was the only player out of practice for Green Bay.