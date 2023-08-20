Matt LaFleur on calling game after Isaiah Bolden’s injury: It was in the best interest of both teams

The Packers and Patriots still had 10:29 left to play in their preseason game Saturday night when New England rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden was accidentally knocked out by a teammate.

The coaches, in consultation with referee John Hussey, decided to suspend the game.

“Obviously, a very scary ending to the game right there,” LaFleur said, via video from Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “Thoughts and prayers to Isaiah Bolden and his family. It’s a scary situation, one that you never want to see in our game. I thought it was in the best interest of both teams — coach Belichick and I talked on the field — to take the action that we took.

“There’s a lot of good work that we’ve had over the last couple of days, but it’s hard to think about much of that. Just hope that that young man is going to be OK.”

Bolden was transported to a local hospital for further testing and observation, according to the Patriots, but he has feeling in all his extremities.