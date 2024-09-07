Matt LaFleur on Jordan Love’s injury: “I don’t know”

The season-opening loss to the Eagles was bad. The Packers are now bracing for something that could be much worse.

Quarterback Jordan Love, in his first game after signing a massive contract with a new-money average of $55 million per year, suffered a leg injury late in the fourth quarter. His status is unknown to most, including his head coach.

Said Matt LaFluer after the game regarding Love’s injury: “I don’t know.”

Love got twisted up and hit by multiple Eagles. He spent a few minutes on the ground. He limped off the field. He then walked gingerly with assistance to the locker room after the 34-29 loss. Malik Willis, who recently arrived via trade with the Titans, finished the last-gasp effort to win the game.

Love completed 17 of 34 passes for 260 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception.

The Packers host the Colts in Week 2. They have Willis on the active roster and Sean Clifford on the practice squad. Green Bay might have to add another quarterback. Among the available options, Ryan Tannehill is the biggest name.

For now, however, no one knows. Including LaFleur.