Matt LaFleur reconsiders the wisdom of two days of joint practices

After the preseason shrunk from four games to three, some coaches decided that the best way to replace those live reps would be to engage in more joint practices with other teams. Now, some coaches are realizing that joint practices, combined with a game on the back end of the practices, can do more harm than good.

Jets coach Robert Saleh recently explained his preference for one day, not two, of joint practices. After Saturday night’s preseason game between the Patriots and Packers, Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur was asked about the possibility of rethinking two days of joint practices.

“Potentially. I’ve got a long time to kind of mull that over, but I see some benefit to only having one,” LaFleur said, via Ryan Wood of USA Today. “I thought we had really good work with Cincinnati when we did that. We’ve had two practices with teams in the past and haven’t had, like when the Jets were here, we didn’t have any problems. I don’t believe we had many problems last year with New Orleans. So I think you can, it’s just all circumstantial in this situation. So we’ll have plenty of time to think about that moving forward.”

LaFleur’s comments mesh with Saleh’s concern that the second day can lead to extra chippy play, after the team that got the short end of the stick gets ripped by its coaches (in the way, as shown on Hard Knocks, Saleh ripped the Jets after the first — and ultimately only — day of joint practices with the Panthers).

“I think it just depends on the situation, but I do agree that two days of practice, obviously after the first day tensions might be there,” LaFleur said. “Then you go back and watch the film, come back the second day and, yeah, day two for us, the tensions were high. And it started right at the beginning of practice. So for us, it’s a way to find out how you can reset, just focus on yourself and kind of not get distracted by those things. But, yeah, tensions were high day two. I don’t think I’ve had a two-day practice — or, I think we had one with the Saints last year, but, obviously compared to the Cincy practice, I think day two practices get a little chippy.”

And then, after the two days of practices, the two teams play a game. Hard feelings could linger. Players could be looking for legitimate (or not) ways to take a shot at an opponent.

It’s why the league is so obsessed with taunting. The opponent who was taunted might then look for a way to give the one who taunted a little something extra later in the game. That’s no different from the animosity that can emerge after two days of padded practices.

So, yes, Saleh and LaFleur are on the right track. One day, fine. Two days? Too much.

It’s something the teams, the league, and the NFL Players Association (which seems to still be in hibernation after electing a new executive director) should be exploring, and then implementing across the board.