Matt LaFleur strongly hints MarShawn Lloyd is unlikely to be activated off IR

It looks like the Packers will not have running back Marshawn Lloyd return this season.

Head coach Matt LaFleur strongly hinted in his Tuesday press conference that Lloyd will be sidelined for the rest of 2025. In his second season, Lloyd had been practicing in his return from injured reserve for a calf issue before he was then sidelined on Friday with a hamstring injury.

“It’s one of those things that’s very, very, very unfortunate, because this guy has worked his ass off to battle back and to be in that spot again, what do you say to him?” LaFleur said Tuesday, via Zach Kruse of USA Today. “We’ll continue to investigate and try to figure out why this keeps occurring, but it’s certainly unfortunate. I feel bad, I really do, I feel extremely bad for MarShawn.”

After suffering multiple soft-tissue injuries and needing an appendectomy as a rookie in 2024, Lloyd suffered a calf injury during training camp. His 21-day practice window was opened and he was a limited participant in practice before the club then added a hamstring injury designation for him last Friday when he didn’t participate.

LaFleur did not explicitly rule out Lloyd being activated, but effectively noted that would be the case.

“I’m not going to say no, but I think you can use deductive reasoning on that one,” LaFleur said.

Lloyd has only been able to appear in one game since the Packers selected him in the third round of last year’s draft.