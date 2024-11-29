 Skip navigation
Matt LaFleur thinks Josh Jacobs is the only RB who could handle 49 touches in 5 days

  
Published November 29, 2024 03:57 PM

The Packers gave running back Josh Jacobs a big workload of 26 carries on Sunday. Then they gave him 19 more carries, plus four catches, on Thursday. Packers coach Matt LaFleur doesn’t think there’s another running back who can do what Jacobs does.

LaFleur was asked by reporters today how many running backs could handle 49 touches in five days.

“Probably only one,” LaFleur answered.

For the record, Texans running back Joe Mixon had 54 touches in a five-day span last month, so Jacobs isn’t the only running back in the NFL who can handle that kind of workload. But Jacobs is certainly doing everything asked of him in the Packers’ offense, and is going to be a big part of Green Bay’s game plan down the stretch and into the playoffs.