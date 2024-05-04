 Skip navigation
Matt LaFleur tore a pectoral muscle while lifting weights

  
Published May 3, 2024 10:19 PM

Packers coach Matt LaFleur was wearing a sling during the draft. On the first day of the team’s rookie minicamp Friday, LaFleur didn’t use his left arm.

He confirmed he was wearing an immobilizer after undergoing surgery last week to repair a torn pectoral muscle.

“Got in a little fight with the bench press. I lost,” LaFleur said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com.

It isn’t the first major injury LaFleur has had since becoming the team’s head coach five years ago.

LaFleur, 44, tore his Achilles playing basketball in 2019, requiring offseason surgery.