Matt LaFleur: Tush push is not a great football play

  
Published April 1, 2025 08:40 AM

The question of whether or not to ban the tush push has been a dominant topic at the league meetings in Palm Beach this week and the Packers touched off the conversation by proposing the ban earlier this year.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur got his chance to weigh in during a session with reporters on Tuesday morning. LaFleur said he wasn’t involved in the drafting of the proposal, but expressed his support for it and said “player safety should be at the forefront” of the league’s decisions.

“When you look at the play, I would say I don’t think it’s a great football play,” LaFleur said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “It’s more of a rugby play. Some of the injury concerns, we want to just kinda get out in front of that and be a little bit more proactive.”

If there is a vote by team owners on the proposal, it will come after further discussion on Tuesday. The league could also table the question for the time being and have further discussions in the future about a play that’s sparked a lot of different opinions.