NFL coaches share varied opinions about proposed tush push ban

The Packers’ proposal to ban immediate pushing on plays like the tush push has been a popular topic of conversation at the league meetings in Palm Beach.

AFC coaches met with the media on Monday morning and many of them were asked for their opinions about whether the play should remain in the game. We’re compiling those responses and will continue to add more to the list throughout the day and when their NFC brethren have their turn to speak to reporters on Tuesday.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is part of that group, but his team’s success running the play has led to this discussion and he’s been clear about his opposition to any change.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott is a member of the NFL’s Competition Committee and said he is in favor of a “proactive” move against the play for health an safety reasons.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is also on the committee and shared McDermott’s feelings that the lack of injury data may not speak to the full risks involved, but called himself “open-minded” ahead of further conversations.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said “if it’s putting a player in a bad position, then you probably have to do something about it,” but said you could “argue it either way” given current information.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh called it a “football play,” but said his opinion could change with further medical information.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen was once the Eagles’ offensive coordinator and he said on Monday that he’s against any ban.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said he’s in favor of keeping the current rules in place.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is against a rule change.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said that it is “tough to punish a team for being really good at something.” ’

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said “my job is to stop that play.”

If the proposal is put to a vote of league owners, it will take 24 votes in favor of the Packers’ proposal to change current rules.