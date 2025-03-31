 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_sauce_250331.jpg
Glenn feels Gardner can be ‘best in the league’
nbc_pft_glennreset_250331.jpg
Glenn: You don’t win in the offseason
nbc_pft_fields_250331.jpg
NYJ are Fields last chance to prove he’s a starter

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Other PFT Content

Watch Now

Vrabel: Can't ban every play that's hard to defend

March 31, 2025 07:45 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Mike Vrabel explains why a year off from coaching made him miss it more than anything, reveal his first impression of Drake Maye and more.

nbc_pft_sauce_250331.jpg
03:17
Glenn feels Gardner can be ‘best in the league’
nbc_pft_glennreset_250331.jpg
04:51
Glenn: You don’t win in the offseason
nbc_pft_fields_250331.jpg
06:47
NYJ are Fields last chance to prove he’s a starter
nbc_pft_steelersmademove_250331.jpg
11:55
Steelers are waiting on Rodgers to make decision
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250331.jpg
05:00
Steelers could turn to Cousins after NFL draft
nbc_pft_rodgerstomlin_250331.jpg
13:15
Why Rodgers should be picky about final chapter
nbc_pft_tushpush_250331.jpg
14:43
Tush push ban reportedly gains some support
nbc_rwfootball_jeanty_250328.jpg
01:17
Saints reportedly meet with RB Jeanty at Pro Day
nbc_pft_draft_250328.jpg
03:09
Draft: Teams whose biological clocks are ticking
nbc_pft_abdul_250328.jpg
06:11
Carter won’t participate in Penn State’s Pro Day
nbc_pft_sanders_250328.jpg
13:17
Deion broadens where he’d like Shedeur to land
internationalgames.jpg
05:38
NFL confirms seven international games for 2025
nbc_pft_flagfootball_250328.jpg
06:10
Olympic flag football could spark massive interest
nbc_pft_coltsqbs_250328.jpg
09:33
What Jones in IND means for Richardson’s future
nbc_pft_draftprospectslanding_250328.jpg
07:24
Draft prospects deserve a say in where they land
nbc_pft_groomingyoungqbs_250328.jpg
13:47
NFL has moved past growing young QBs into starters
nbc_pft_russellwilsongiantsdraft_250328.jpg
07:53
Wilson acknowledges chance NYG draft QB at No. 3
nbc_pft_russeillwilsonsteelers_250328.jpg
03:19
The Steelers wanted nothing to do with Wilson
nbc_roto_brockpurdy_250327.jpg
01:12
QB Purdy could land expensive extension with 49ers
nbc_ffhh_samdarnold_250327.jpg
02:07
Darnold’s yardage under headlines pass prop bets
nbc_berry_wayearly31to50_250327.jpg
08:12
Hill could be a great buy-low fantasy option
nbc_ffhh_jaydendaniels_250327.jpg
05:08
Is Daniels in same fantasy tier as Allen, Jackson?
nbc_ffhh_jamarrchase_250327.jpg
11:46
Should Chase be No. 1 fantasy pick over Barkley?
nbc_berry_wayearly11to20_250327.jpg
09:12
Can CMC, Henry continue to be trusted in fantasy?
nbc_ffhh_stefondiggsv2_2503227.jpg
03:17
Diggs should get massive target share with Pats
nbc_ffhh_russellwilson_250327.jpg
06:16
Wilson is a fantasy ‘upgrade’ for Nabers
nbc_pft_mccarthy_250327.jpg
12:29
Why Vikings can’t just hand McCarthy QB1
nbc_pft_willcampbell_250327.jpg
52
Campbell’s arm-length measurements change
nbc_pft_40yardtime_250327.jpg
01:42
Restrepo’s 40-yard time could deter teams
nbc_pft_sportsmanship_250327.jpg
04:33
NFL: Improving sportsmanship is ‘a critical topic’

