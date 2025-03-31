 Skip navigation
Mike Tomlin “open-minded” ahead of conversations about banning tush push

  
Published March 31, 2025 08:56 AM

One of the four head coaches on the NFL Competition Committee appears to be inclined to support the Packers’ proposal to ban the tush push during this week’s league meetings, but another one was more circumspect about his position on Monday.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin shared some of Bills head coach Sean McDermott’s misgivings about the safety of the play while also acknowledging the lack of data showing increased injuries when it is run. Tomlin said the small sample size makes it harder to gauge the true risks and said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, that he is “open-minded” ahead of the committe’s conversations with medical personnel.

“The first time I saw it, I couldn’t believe that it was legal because it was illegal on the field goal,” Tomlin said, via Mike DeFabo of TheAthletic.com. “That being said. You hate to be against it, because when people are innovative, you want to respect that. There’s certainly been some teams that have been more innovative than the rest of us. . . . We hate to penalize them for it. But we got into the discussion on the field goal block because of player safety and so that still remains to be a component of the discussion.”

There will need to be 24 votes in favor of banning the play for any rule change to take effect. The committee’s conversations will have some impact on how teams vote, but that bar may prove to be too high to overcome the feeling that the ban proposal is more about punishing success than player safety.