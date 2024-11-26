Matt Nagy: D.J. Humphries will need some time before he’s ready to help

Veteran tackle D.J. Humphries officially signed with the Chiefs on Tuesday and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy discussed how the team will integrate Humphries into the unit later in the day.

Humphries tore his ACL while playing for the Cardinals late last season and was cleared to return to full football activities recently. The Chiefs snapped him up to give themselves an experienced option at left tackle. Wanya Morris and Kingsley Suamataia have seen time at the position this season.

Nagy said the team wants Humphries “to play the way that he’s been playing his entire career” and that he knows it won’t be an immediate transition back to playing shape.

“With any player that comes off an injury or that comes to a new team on top of that, it’s going to take some time,” Nagy said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “And I think you want to make sure that you’re making the best judgment for not just the team but for the player too so they can excel. He’s excited to get in here and just kind of learn what we do and how we do things and be a part of it. . . . He’s experienced so he wants to be able to help out in any way possible, but there’ll be some time involved.”

The Chiefs play the Raiders on Friday and then will have extended time off before hosting the Chargers on Sunday in Week 14.