Matt Nagy: It’s easier for Mecole Hardman to come back in and go

Receiver Mecole Hardman just got back to Kansas City but it sounds like he still has a chance to play this weekend against the Chargers.

Before Hardman went through his first practice back with the Chiefs, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said on Thursday that the team was working through what Hardman’s role would be.

“You’ve got to remember, too, a lot of this for him is ‘riding a bike’ and ‘jumping back into it,’ but [he] also just spent several months learning somewhat of a new offense and new terms,” Nagy said in his press conference. “So, right away it’s not always just super simple, but it is certainly easier for someone like him who’s been here to come back in and go.

“So plan-wise, [we’ll] see where he’s at physically, mentally, and then see where we’re at too with everyone else and try to fit him in because he can do some good things for us.”

Hardman signed with the Jets in free agency after completing his rookie contract with the Chiefs. Dealing with an abdominal injury last year, Hardman caught 25 passes for 297 yards with four touchdowns in eight games. But in 2021, Hartman had a career-high 59 catches for 693 yards with two TDs.