Matt Nagy: Skyy Moore will get more opportunities and I think he’ll do well

As a rookie last year, Skyy Moore played 27 percent of Kansas City’s offensive snaps.

While Moore caught a key touchdown to help the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII, he finished the regular season with 22 catches for 250 yards plus three carries for 24 yards.

But the 54th overall pick of last year’s draft is in a better position to make plays in 2023.

“I think [he’s shown] growth within the system of being able to play fast because he knows where to go,” Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said in his Wednesday press conference. “He’s had the talent, last year just learning the offense and now being able to transition to playing faster. Now he’ll get more opportunities and I think he’ll do well.”

The Chiefs already needed Moore to step up and make an impact after JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman departed the club in free agency.

But with Kadarius Toney also dealing with a knee injury that’s kept him sidelined for training camp, Moore’s emergence as a key weapon is that much more important as Kansas City tries to defend its Super Bowl title.