Matt Prater is the NFC special teams player of the week

The Cardinals scored a big win over the Cowboys on Sunday and got a solid performance from Matt Prater.

The NFL has now named Arizona’s kicker special teams player of the week.

Prater hit all three of his field goal attempts, including one from 62-yards out to end the first half and push the Cardinals’ lead to 21-10.

This is Prater’s 15th career player of the week award, and his first since Week 17 of the 2021 season.

So far this season, Prater has hit 8-of-9 field goals and 4-of-4 extra points while sending 16 of his 17 kickoffs for touchbacks.