Matt Prater ruled out with a right quad injury

The Bills are cruising to their 12th win of the season against the Jets on Sunday afternoon, but they may have to find someone else to do their kicking in their playoff opener next week.

Matt Prater has been ruled out with a right quad injury in the second half in Buffalo. Prater missed a couple of games with the injury before returning to action on Sunday.

With Prater out, the Bills went for two after a Gabe Davis touchdown catch in the third quarter. They were successful and now lead the Jets 29-0.

Michael Badgley replaced Prater during his previous absence. He was released earlier this week and has not signed with another club.