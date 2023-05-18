Matt Ryan: I learned not to shut any doors, anything can happen in NFL

CBS Sports announced recently that former Falcons and Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will be joining their team as an analyst, but Ryan was quick to note that he has not retired as a player.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Ryan said that he’s excited about the opportunity that CBS is giving him to move into the broadcasting world while also touching on the possibility that he could return to action.

Ryan said “all the stars” would have to align for him to get back on the field and that he’s seen enough during his time in the league to know that he can’t rule that out.

“I’ve just learned, at least during my experience in the 15 years I’ve played, to just not shut any doors ,” Ryan said. “That’s really the decision behind that. Like I said, I’m excited to kind of take this next step and to move forward, but at the same time, you never know what’s going to happen in this league. Anything can shake out, and so, we’ll see what happens.”

Ryan’s play with the Colts last season left little indication that starting him at quarterback would be a good thing for an NFL team, but desperate times can call for desperate measures. Ryan also has significant financial reasons to keep the light on, so any retirement parties will remain on hold for the time being.