MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Matt Ryan: I learned not to shut any doors, anything can happen in NFL

  
Published May 18, 2023 04:02 AM

CBS Sports announced recently that former Falcons and Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will be joining their team as an analyst, but Ryan was quick to note that he has not retired as a player.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Ryan said that he’s excited about the opportunity that CBS is giving him to move into the broadcasting world while also touching on the possibility that he could return to action.

Ryan said “all the stars” would have to align for him to get back on the field and that he’s seen enough during his time in the league to know that he can’t rule that out.

“I’ve just learned, at least during my experience in the 15 years I’ve played, to just not shut any doors ,” Ryan said. “That’s really the decision behind that. Like I said, I’m excited to kind of take this next step and to move forward, but at the same time, you never know what’s going to happen in this league. Anything can shake out, and so, we’ll see what happens.”

Ryan’s play with the Colts last season left little indication that starting him at quarterback would be a good thing for an NFL team, but desperate times can call for desperate measures. Ryan also has significant financial reasons to keep the light on, so any retirement parties will remain on hold for the time being.