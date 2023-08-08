Matt Ryan staying in shape, open to offers if a team needs a veteran quarterback

Matt Ryan is preparing to be a broadcaster, not a quarterback, for the 2023 NFL season. But he’s not completely closing the door on his playing career.

Ryan said that if an NFL team needs a quarterback at some point during this season, he thinks he can be ready for the right opportunity.

“I’m staying in shape,” Ryan told TheAthletic.com. “I think it is kind of, ‘You know my number. You know where I’m at.’ If anything were to come up, you know, we’ll see. [CBS] is where my focus is at right now. But we’ll see how the season shakes out.”

The 38-year-old Ryan is coming off the worst season of his career last year, leaving Atlanta for Indianapolis and experiencing what he refers to as a “shit show” with the Colts. It seems unlikely that any team is going to make him an offer, but it’s possible that a contender with an injury to its starting quarterback might see Ryan as its emergency stopgap, and that Ryan would leave the CBS booth for the field at some point in the coming months.