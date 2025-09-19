Matthew Golden: It’s two games, there will be a lot of plays to make

The Packers made Matthew Golden the first wide receiver they’ve drafted in the first round since 2002 earlier this year, but they haven’t made him a centerpiece of their offense.

Golden has been targeted four times through two games and has two catches for 16 yards to go with two carries for 15 yards. Four touches may not be what some had in mind for the rookie wideout, but he said on Thursday that he’s more concerned with the team’s two wins than his own numbers.

“It’s two games,” Golden said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “We’ve got a long season. There’s going to be a lot of plays to be made. It just goes back to whenever my number is called, I’ve got to be ready. I’m not pressing for anything. I’m just happy to be on a winning team. We’re 2-0, and there’s nothing much more to ask for.”

Jayden Reed had surgeries on his foot and collarbone recently and his absence could lead to more playing time for Golden. That could also bring a spike in production, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll be sweating much beyond the final score.