Matthew Judon will get MRI to determine severity of biceps injury

Patriots outside linebacker Matthew Judon is being evaluated for a biceps tendon injury, a source confirmed.

He will undergo an MRI to determine the severity.

Judon is expected to miss time, with the only question: How much time?

Judon injured his right arm on a fourth quarter play when Chuma Edoga was blocking him and Judon tried to reach behind him to tackle running back Deuce Vaughn. Judon’s right arm got caught behind Vaughn as he ran by.

The Patriots listed him as doubtful to return with an elbow injury.

Teammate Deatrich Wise called Judon’s injury “devastating,” making it sound as if bad news is coming for Judon and the Patriots.

“We’ll be with him mentally throughout this year, and I know he’ll be with us, too,” Wise said, via Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. “There’ll be some guys behind him who will be stepping up and filling into his spot.”