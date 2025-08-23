Matthew Rooney, grandson of Steelers founder Art Rooney, dies at 51

A member of the Rooney family that has owned the Pittsburgh Steelers since the team’s founding has died.

Matthew Rooney, grandson of team founder Art Rooney, died at the age of 51, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. No cause of death has been released.

Matthew’s father, John Rooney, once owned 16 percent of the team but sold most of his stake to other Rooney family members in 2009. Matthew had no current role with the Steelers.

Rooney died on August 15 at his home in East Hampton, New York. His funeral mass and burial were in Pennsylvania.