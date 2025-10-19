Matthew Stafford and the Rams roll to easy win over Jaguars in London

Two NFL teams traveled to London for today’s game at Wembley Stadium, but only one team really showed up.

The Rams absolutely dominated the Jaguars from start to finish today, jumping out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and never looking back on the way to an easy 35-7 win.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was calm and composed throughout the game and consistently found open receivers in the Jaguars’ secondary. Stafford threw five touchdown passes, three to veteran Davante Adams and two to rookies, Konata Mumpfield and Terrance Ferguson.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence continually missed his receivers and struggled against the Rams’ pass rush on a day when little went right for Jacksonville.

One of the few bright spots for the Jaguars was that rookie wide receiver Travis Hunter had his most productive game of the season and scored his first touchdown. But by the time Hunter reached the end zone, the Rams had jumped out to a 28-0 fourth quarter lead.

The Rams’ record improves to 5-2, and they’re in great shape heading into their bye next week. The Jaguars fall to 4-3, and they have some work to do heading into their bye, as a season that got off to a promising start is no mired in questions, about their defense and about their franchise quarterback.