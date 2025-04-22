Matthew Stafford doesn’t think Puka Nacua’s role changes with Cooper Kupp gone

The Rams lost a veteran receiver in Cooper Kupp and gained one in Davante Adams this offseason, but Matthew Stafford doesn’t think much changes with his No. 1 receiver, Puka Nacua.

Nacua has led the Rams in catches and receiving yards in each of his first two NFL seasons, and Stafford said he doesn’t see why Nacua’s role in the offense should change.

“On the field, I don’t see his role changing too much,” Stafford said of Nacua. “I think he’s done a hell of a job when he is given opportunities to go out there and make plays. He’s been great in the pass game and in the run game. He’s a great locker room guy. We love having him around. Cooper was an unbelievable leader for our team for a long time and a great player for us as well, but I think everybody has to be their own person and Puka’s going to be himself. We love him for who he is. I’m just excited for his continued growth, both physically and all that on the field. Yeah, that’s great. As you get your feet wet in this league . . . this is year three for him. He’ll become more and more comfortable with what his routine is going to look like, what his role on our team is and how to go out there and compete in practice and in games. I’m just excited for him to have another solid year.”

Nacua is one of the NFL’s biggest bargains, with cap hits averaging less than $1 million a year on the first three years of his rookie contract. Another big year in 2025 could net Nacua a very lucrative contract extension in 2026, and Stafford thinks Nacua is ready for another big year.