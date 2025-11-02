 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Matthew Stafford goes 8-of-8 on opening possession, Rams lead 7-0

  
Published November 2, 2025 04:25 PM

The Rams had a bye last week, but they have picked up right where they left off in London.

Matthew Stafford connected with a wide-open Tyler Higbee for a 1-yard touchdown to cap a 12-play, 88-yard drive to take an early 7-0 lead.

After forcing a three-and-out on rookie QB Tyler Shough and the Saints’ offense, the Rams moved efficiently down the field.

Stafford connected with Puka Nacua — returning after missing a game with an ankle injury — on the first two plays from scrimmage. Then he hit Davante Adams for a 20-yard gain to move the Rams to midfield.

The Rams faced just two third downs on the possession, one of which resulted in Stafford’s touchdown. Stafford ended the first possession 8-of-8 for 72 yards. Nacua caught all four of his targets on the possession for 33 yards.