Matthew Stafford has full practice and says he’ll be “good to go” for Sunday

Rams coach Sean McVay announced Monday that quarterback Matthew Stafford came out of Sunday’s game with a minor ankle sprain.

Stafford’s lateral ankle sprain, though, is not expected to affect his work week. He started the practice week with a full practice Wednesday.

“[It feels] pretty good. I’ll be good to go,” Stafford said, via a transcript from the team.

Stafford has taken 11 sacks and 25 hits the past four games and has been sacked 28 times this season. He has not had more than 30 sacks in a season since 2020.

He has 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 12 games, with the Rams going 6-6 and facing a bi game on Sunday against the Bills.

The Rams are about as healthy as they can be.

Offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (foot) and wide receiver Cooper Kupp (rest) did not practice Wednesday, and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (hand) was limited.

Offensive lineman KT Leveston (ankle), tight end Tyler Higbee (knee) and defensive end Tyler Davis (ankle) were full participants.