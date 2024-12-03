Matthew Stafford has minor ankle sprain he should be able to play through

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford came out of Sunday’s victory over the Saints with an injury.

Coach Sean McVay said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com, that Stafford has a lateral ankle sprain, but the injury should not affect Stafford’s practice time or game status.

The Rams play the Bills on Sunday.

Stafford has taken 11 sacks and 25 hits the past four games and has been sacked 28 times this season. He has not had more than 30 sacks in a season since 2020.

He has 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 12 games, with the Rams going 6-6.