Matthew Stafford interception leads to Eagles TD, Philadelphia leads 7-0

The Eagles have taken an early lead on the Rams off of a Los Angeles turnover.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford tossed his second interception of the season, cutting off his team’s first drive. On the other end, Jalen Hurts took in a successful tush push for a 1-yard touchdown, giving Philadelphia a 7-0 advantage.

Stafford was looking for receiver Davante Adams over the middle when linebacker Zack Baun stepped in front of the pass, giving the Eagles the ball at Los Angeles’ 38.

Hurts first kept the drive going on fourth-and-2 with an 18-yard run to the right side.

Then on fourth-and-1, officials missed a false start on right guard Tyler Steen on a tush push, with the result of the play being a first down. If the false start had been properly officiated, the Eagles would have had fourth-and-6 and may have settled for a field goal. Instead, a couple of plays later, Hurts went in in for a 1-yard score on another tush push where Steen committed a false start.