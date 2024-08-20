 Skip navigation
Matthew Stafford returns to team drills in Tuesday’s practice

  
Published August 20, 2024 01:40 PM

On Monday, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford returned to practice but participated in only individual drills.

That has now changed.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Stafford is back participating in team drills during Tuesday’s practice.

Head coach Sean McVay had said on Monday that the club was being cautious with the quarterback, noting that Stafford “was obviously very upset at me that he wasn’t practicing.” Stafford was also wearing a glove on Monday for a cut on his left thumb.

But now Stafford is back on the field and still appears on track to play in Los Angeles’ Week 1 matchup against Detroit.