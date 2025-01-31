Matthew Stafford sent Lions fan signed jersey to replace one fan sold for playoff tickets

Lions fan Bryson Machonga wanted to take his daughter to the Lions’ playoff game, so he did the only thing he could think to do to afford the tickets: He sold some of his favorite sports memorabilia, including an autographed Matthew Stafford jersey. The Lions lost the game, but this story has a happy ending.

The Detroit Free Press ran an article about Machonga’s decision, and someone sent the article to Stafford, who sent Machonga another signed jersey.

Machonga said a Rams employee contacted him and asked for a shipping address because Stafford wanted to send him a jersey — and not just any jersey, but a game-worn jersey that Stafford had kept as a memento of the Lions’ 11-5 season in 2014, their best record during Stafford’s years as their quarterback.

“I was over the moon. . . . Disbelief at the start. But then it just turned into resounding joy, excitement,” Machonga told the Detroit Free Press. “It just reconfirmed who Matthew Stafford is. He had no reason to go about doing this. He had no gain. He’s not our quarterback anymore . . . he went out of his way in a playoff week.”

The jersey arrived at Machonga’s house bearing Stafford’s autograph and the message, “To Bryson-Thanks for all the support.”

It’s easy to see why Lions fans continue to support Stafford, as long as he’s not playing against the Lions.