Matthew Stafford shrugs off Rams’ early-season injury issues

As the Rams navigate a disturbing rash of early-season injuries, their quarterback is not discouraged.

Asked by reporters on Wednesday whether 2024 already feels like 2022, Matthew Stafford was blunt and direct.

“No,” Stafford said. “I try to treat every single year as its own. We’re going to have bumps along the way. That’s going to be the case. This is NFL football. There are injuries that happen, [but we] have to continue to try and come together as a team [and] mold. Like we said, next man up at this point. Whoever is available to play [and] ready to go, get those guys as ready as we possibly can [to] go out [and] rock and roll. I like our chances to just go out there and play.”

He should. They almost beat the Lions in Week 1, despite all the injuries.

And his attitude is no surprise. Stafford has played through injury throughout his career. In most cases, he keeps his mouth shut and his head down and just keeps going.

That attitude apparently has spread to the rest of the roster. Next man up, and off they go. And they just keep going, with whoever is healthy enough to go.

The Rams, 0-1, currently have seven players on injured reserve, headlined by receiver Puka Nacua. They face the 0-1 Cardinals on Sunday.