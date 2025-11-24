Matthew Stafford TD pass to Davante Adams gives Rams early 7-0 lead

Matthew Stafford was slinging it on the Rams’ first drive, finishing the possession with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams to give Los Angeles a 7-0 lead over Tampa Bay.

Stafford was 8-of-8 for 89 yards to open the contest.

He connected with receiver Davante Adams for a 13-yard gain on third-and-7 to move the chains. Then Stafford put the Rams in Tampa Bay territory with a 31-yard pass to Puka Nacua.

While Stafford was sacked on the next play, he erased a third-and-18 with an 18-yard completion to Nacua to move the chains.

A play later, Stafford connected with Adams for the receiver’s 11th touchdown of the season.

With his first catch of the day, Adams moved into sole possession of 16th all-time in receptions.